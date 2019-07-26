When it comes to ticks, bug expert offers this acronym: AIR

The D.C. area is in the middle of tick season, and to avoid these unwanted hitchhikers, one local expert wants people to remember this acronym.

The D.C. area is in the middle of tick season, and to avoid these unwanted hitchhikers, one local expert wants people to remember this acronym to help make it through the season without a tick bite or tick-borne illness: A.I.R.

Avoid. Inspect. Remove.

Bug Guy Mike Raupp, an entomologist with the University of Maryland, breaks down the acronym.

Avoiding ticks is the first part, and Raupp said that can be done by staying away from areas where the bloodsuckers like to hang out. “Stay on that mulched surface, with the paved surface, keep out of the weeds — that’s where you are going to encounter ticks,” Raupp said.

If going off the beaten path is a must, Raupp said tick-repellent clothing should be worn, and Permethrin can be used on clothing. There are also pre-treated clothing available, he added.

On exposed skin, use a bug repellent that contains DEET to avoid ticks.

Then, “inspect” involves thoroughly inspecting everyone who was outside for ticks — even the pets.

“Get somebody to help with those hard to see places,” Raupp said.

Finally, if the prevention techniques don’t stop a tick from latching on, “remove” the tick within 24 hours. That can be done by using tweezers or forceps and pinching the bug as close to your skin as you can and slowly pulling it off you.

“If you can find those ticks and remove those ticks within the first 24 hours, the chances of receiving one of these tick-borne diseases goes down to near zero,” Raupp said.

And, after removing the tick, don’t throw it out. Instead, get it identified.

