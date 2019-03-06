Sober dating app offers alternative in alcohol-fueled singles world

With the tag line "Live Sober. Love Sober," the Loosid app calls itself a "digital sober community" that lets people meet other nondrinkers.

Being single and looking can be tough enough — it can be even more difficult when alcohol is taken out of the picture.

In a world where happy hours and dancing revolve around alcohol, meeting like-minded people can be a challenge for people who are in recovery, or don’t want to drink.

After downloading the app and registering, users can search profiles of single, sober people who live nearby.

According to a release, “Through Loosid, it’s easy to find other people who share your perspective, who know all too well that being sober doesn’t mean life has to be boring.”

In addition to the dating component, the app contains information for people who would want to travel, take a yoga class, or participate in social events which don’t include alcohol.

The app also includes resources to help those in recovery, including a counter of “Total Days Sober,” as well as facilitating contact with the app user’s support network.

The company says the app’s creator and CEO, MJ Gottlieb, is “a recovering addict who knows firsthand the importance of a healthy support system.”

