Why you’ll see a giant inflatable colon, poop emojis Friday on Freedom Plaza

By Jennifer Ortiz February 27, 2019 9:55 am 02/27/2019 09:55am
It's not a gag that's one month too early, but a way to kick off National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

WASHINGTON — Yes. A giant inflatable colon will grace Freedom Plaza Friday, and visitors will be able to walk right through it.

It’s not a gag that’s one month too early, but a way to kick off National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men and women combined, according to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance.

The pop-up colon will be on display from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on 14th and Pennsylvania Avenue to educate the public about polyps, what a healthy colon looks like and what it looks like when diagnosed with colorectal cancer.

The Colorectal Cancer Alliance will have information on screening options, symptoms, resource options and poop emojis. 

Friday also will be National Dress in Blue Day to show support to the approximately 1.4 million colorectal cancer patients and survivors living today, says the alliance.

Colorectal cancer is the most preventable and treatable type of cancer, according to the alliance. The American Cancer Society recommends to start screenings at 45 years old.

