Red Cross in dire need of DC-area blood donations

WASHINGTON — Citing a shortfall of donations over the winter holidays, the American Red Cross put out an emergency call Monday for blood donors in the D.C. area.

The nonprofit — which supplies about 40 percent of the U.S. blood supply — says it was down by over 27,000 blood and platelet donations through the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s.

The Red Cross said it has less than a three-day supply of most blood types, and that a five-day supply is ideal needed to respond to emergencies and daily hospital needs.

One of the reasons isn’t obvious to everyone: Blood goes bad.

“Many people may not realize that blood products are perishable, and the only source of lifesaving blood for patients is volunteer blood donors,” said Cliff Numark, senior vice president of Red Cross Biomedical Services, in a news release.

“When donations decline – as they did around the holidays and may further decline if severe winter weather and flu season pick up – lifesaving medical treatments could be delayed.”

Winter weather itself presents a threat to the available blood supply.

“Snow, ice and extreme temperatures last January and February forced hundreds of blood drive cancellations, causing about 23,000 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected,” the organization wrote.

“We hope people can resolve to save lives now – when there is an emergency need – as well as throughout the year,” Numark added.

There are a host of opportunities for residents to donate from Jan. 14 to Feb. 15.

There is a blood drive search on the Red Cross website. They also have an app people can download.

Complete list of dates and locations below:

In D.C.

1/15/2019: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Yuma Building, 4300 Nebraska Avenue NW

1/15/2019: 12:45 p.m. – 8 p.m., Dr. Charles Drew Donation Center, 1730 E Street NW

1/16/2019: 12:45 p.m. – 8 p.m., Dr. Charles Drew Donation Center, 1730 E Street NW

1/17/2019: 10:45 a.m. – 6 p.m., Dr. Charles Drew Donation Center, 1730 E Street NW

1/18/2019: 8:15 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Dr. Charles Drew Donation Center, 1730 E Street NW

1/19/2019: 8:15 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Dr. Charles Drew Donation Center, 1730 E Street NW

1/20/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Dr. Charles Drew Donation Center, 1730 E Street NW

1/21/2019: 12:45 p.m. – 8 p.m., Dr. Charles Drew Donation Center, 1730 E Street NW

1/22/2019: 12:45 p.m. – 8 p.m., Dr. Charles Drew Donation Center, 1730 E Street NW

1/23/2019: 12:45 p.m. – 8 p.m., Dr. Charles Drew Donation Center, 1730 E Street NW

1/24/2019: 10:45 a.m. – 6 p.m., Dr. Charles Drew Donation Center, 1730 E Street NW

1/25/2019: 8:15 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Dr. Charles Drew Donation Center, 1730 E Street NW

1/25/2019: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Kaiser Permanente NW DC Medical Center, 2301 M Street NW

1/26/2019: 8:15 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Dr. Charles Drew Donation Center, 1730 E Street NW

1/27/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Dr. Charles Drew Donation Center, 1730 E Street NW

1/28/2019: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., George Washington University, 800 21st Street NW

1/28/2019: 12:45 p.m. – 8 p.m., Dr. Charles Drew Donation Center, 1730 E Street NW

1/29/2019: 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., US Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenburg Place SW

1/29/2019: 12:45 p.m. – 8 p.m., Dr. Charles Drew Donation Center, 1730 E Street NW

1/30/2019: 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Howard University – Student Affairs, 2397 6th Street NW

1/30/2019: 12:45 p.m. – 8 p.m., Dr. Charles Drew Donation Center, 1730 E Street NW

1/31/2019: 10:45 a.m. – 6 p.m., Dr. Charles Drew Donation Center, 1730 E Street NW

2/1/2019: 8:15 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Dr. Charles Drew Donation Center, 1730 E Street NW

2/2/2019: 8:15 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Dr. Charles Drew Donation Center, 1730 E Street NW

2/3/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Dr. Charles Drew Donation Center, 1730 E Street NW

2/4/2019: 12:45 p.m. – 8 p.m., Dr. Charles Drew Donation Center, 1730 E Street NW

2/5/2019: 12:45 p.m. – 8 p.m., Dr. Charles Drew Donation Center, 1730 E Street NW

2/6/2019: 12:45 p.m. – 8 p.m., Dr. Charles Drew Donation Center, 1730 E Street NW

2/7/2019: 10:45 a.m. – 6 p.m., Dr. Charles Drew Donation Center, 1730 E Street NW

2/8/2019: 8:15 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Dr. Charles Drew Donation Center, 1730 E Street NW

2/9/2019: 8:15 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Dr. Charles Drew Donation Center, 1730 E Street NW

2/10/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Dr. Charles Drew Donation Center, 1730 E Street NW

2/11/2019: 12:45 p.m. – 8 p.m., Dr. Charles Drew Donation Center, 1730 E Street NW

2/12/2019: 12:45 p.m. – 8 p.m., Dr. Charles Drew Donation Center, 1730 E Street NW

2/13/2019: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Library of Congress, 101 Independence Avenue SE, Madison Bldg

2/13/2019: 12:45 p.m. – 8 p.m., Dr. Charles Drew Donation Center, 1730 E Street NW

2/14/2019: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Library of Congress, 101 Independence Avenue SE, Madison Bldg

2/14/2019: 10:45 a.m. – 6 p.m., Dr. Charles Drew Donation Center, 1730 E Street NW

2/15/2019: 8:15 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Dr. Charles Drew Donation Center, 1730 E Street NW

In Maryland

Montgomery County

Brookeville

2/12/2019: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Salem United Methodist Church, 12 High Street

Damascus

2/7/2019: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Damascus United Methodist Church, 9700 New Church Street

Gaithersburg

1/17/2019: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Gaithersburg Presbyterian Church, 610 South Frederick Avenue

1/25/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., MD Nat. Capital Park & Planning Comish, 8301 Turkey Thicket Drive

2/15/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Gaithersburg Public Library, 18330 Montgomery Village Avenue

Germantown

1/19/2019: 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist -Germantown, 13700 Schaeffer Rd.

1/31/2019: 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Montgomery College – Germantown, 20200 Observation Drive

Olney

1/18/2019: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Medstar Montgomery Medical Center, 18101 Prince Philip Drive

1/21/2019: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Shaare Tefila Congregation, 16620 Georgia Avenue

2/8/2019: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Medstar Montgomery Medical Center, 18101 Prince Philip Drive

Rockville

1/15/2019: 12:45 p.m. – 8 p.m., Rockville Blood Donation Center, 11820 Parklawn Drive

1/16/2019: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Rockville Blood Donation Center, 11820 Parklawn Drive

1/17/2019: 8:15 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Rockville Blood Donation Center, 11820 Parklawn Drive

1/18/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Rockville Blood Donation Center, 11820 Parklawn Drive

1/19/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Rockville Blood Donation Center, 11820 Parklawn Drive

1/19/2019: 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Shrine of St. Jude Catholic Church, 12701 Viers Mill Rd.

1/20/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Rockville Blood Donation Center, 11820 Parklawn Drive

1/21/2019: 1:15 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., Rockville Blood Donation Center, 11820 Parklawn Drive

1/22/2019: 12:45 p.m. – 8 p.m., Rockville Blood Donation Center, 11820 Parklawn Drive

1/23/2019: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Rockville Blood Donation Center, 11820 Parklawn Drive

1/24/2019: 8:15 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Rockville Blood Donation Center, 11820 Parklawn Drive

1/25/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Rockville Blood Donation Center, 11820 Parklawn Drive

1/26/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Rockville Blood Donation Center, 11820 Parklawn Drive

1/27/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Rockville Blood Donation Center, 11820 Parklawn Drive

1/28/2019: 1:15 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., Rockville Blood Donation Center, 11820 Parklawn Drive

1/29/2019: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., The Emmes Corporation, 401 N. Washington Street, Suite 700

1/29/2019: 12:45 p.m. – 8 p.m., Rockville Blood Donation Center, 11820 Parklawn Drive

1/30/2019: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Rockville Blood Donation Center, 11820 Parklawn Drive

1/31/2019: 8:15 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Rockville Blood Donation Center, 11820 Parklawn Drive

2/1/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Rockville Blood Donation Center, 11820 Parklawn Drive

2/2/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Rockville Blood Donation Center, 11820 Parklawn Drive

2/3/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Rockville Blood Donation Center, 11820 Parklawn Drive

2/4/2019: 1:15 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., Rockville Blood Donation Center, 11820 Parklawn Drive

2/5/2019: 12:45 p.m. – 8 p.m., Rockville Blood Donation Center, 11820 Parklawn Drive

2/6/2019: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Rockville Blood Donation Center, 11820 Parklawn Drive

2/7/2019: 8:15 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Rockville Blood Donation Center, 11820 Parklawn Drive

2/8/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Rockville Blood Donation Center, 11820 Parklawn Drive

2/9/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Rockville Blood Donation Center, 11820 Parklawn Drive

2/10/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Rockville Blood Donation Center, 11820 Parklawn Drive

2/11/2019: 1:15 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., Rockville Blood Donation Center, 11820 Parklawn Drive

2/12/2019: 12:45 p.m. – 8 p.m., Rockville Blood Donation Center, 11820 Parklawn Drive

2/13/2019: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Rockville Blood Donation Center, 11820 Parklawn Drive

2/14/2019: 8:15 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Rockville Blood Donation Center, 11820 Parklawn Drive

2/15/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Rockville Blood Donation Center, 11820 Parklawn Drive

Silver Spring

1/17/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Montgomery Chapter House, 2020 East West Highway

1/22/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Social & Scientific Systems, 8757 Georgia Ave.

1/24/2019: 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Seventh Day Adventists World HQ, 12501 Old Columbia Pike

1/27/2019: 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Christ Congregational Church, UCC, 9525 Colesville Rd.

1/28/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Montgomery Chapter House, 2020 East West Highway

2/7/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Montgomery Chapter House, 2020 East West Highway

2/11/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Montgomery Chapter House, 2020 East West Highway

Prince George’s County

Accokeek

1/17/2019: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Navy Federal Credit Union, 7001 Berry Rd.

Bowie

1/25/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Bowie Community Center, 3209 Stonybrook Drive

2/9/2019: 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Bowie Senior Center, 14900 Health Center Drive

Brandywine

2/7/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Baden Volunteer Fire Department, 16608 Brandywine Rd.

Clinton

1/30/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Medstar Southern MD Hospital Ctr., 7503 Surratts Rd., (on Rt. 5)

College Park

2/11/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus Prince George’s Council, 9450 Cherry Hill Rd.

2/12/2019: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Moose College Park Lodge 453, 3700 Metzerott Rd.

2/13/2019: 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., University of Maryland Stamp Student Union, Stamp Student Union Building 162

Greenbelt

1/18/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Greenbelt Community Center, 15 Crescent Rd.

2/15/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Greenbelt Community Center, 15 Crescent Rd.

Temple Hills

2/2/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., St Stephen Baptist Church, 5757 Temple Hill Rd.

Upper Marlboro

1/19/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 9961 Rosaryville Rd.

St. Mary’s County

California

1/31/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sierra Management & Technologies, Inc., 44427 Airport Rd., Suite 130

2/15/2019: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., St. Andrew’s Church, St. Andrews Church Rd.

Hollywood

1/18/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad, 43256 Three Notch Rd.

Lexington Park

1/17/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lexington Park United Methodist Church, 21760 Great Mills Rd.

Mechanicsville

1/21/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Dept., 28165 Hills Club Rd.

Valley Lee

2/11/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Valley Lee Volunteer Fire Department, 45245 Drayden Rd.

In Virginia

Alexandria City

1/15/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Alexandria Chapter House, 123 North Alfred St.

1/21/2019: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., 800 Carlyle, 800 Carlyle, 800 John Carlyle St.

1/24/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Alexandria Chapter House, 123 North Alfred St.

2/5/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Alexandria Chapter House, 123 North Alfred St.

2/14/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Alexandria Chapter House, 123 North Alfred St.

Arlington

1/17/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Avalon Courthouse Place, 1320 N Veitch St.

2/5/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Walker Chapel, 4102 N. Glebe St.

2/8/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Delta Air Lines – Reagan National Airport, 1 Aviation Circle

Fairfax County

1/15/2019: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Fairfax Donation Ctr., 2720 Prosperity Ave., Suite 200

1/16/2019: 12:45 p.m. – 8 p.m., Fairfax Blood Donation Ctr., 2720 Prosperity Ave., Ste. 200

1/17/2019: 12:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Fairfax Donation Ctr., 2720 Prosperity Ave., Suite 200

1/18/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Fairfax Blood Donation Ctr., 2720 Prosperity Ave., Suite 200

1/19/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Fairfax Blood Donation Ctr., 2720 Prosperity Ave., Suite 200

1/20/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Fairfax Blood Donation Ctr., 2720 Prosperity Ave., Suite 200

1/21/2019: 1:15 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., Fairfax Blood Donation Ctr., 2720 Prosperity Ave., Suite 200

1/22/2019: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Fairfax Donation Ctr., 2720 Prosperity Ave., Suite 200

1/23/2019: 12:45 p.m. – 8 p.m., Fairfax Blood Donation Ctr., 2720 Prosperity Ave., Suite 200

1/24/2019: 12:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Fairfax Donation Ctr., 2720 Prosperity Ave., Ste. 200

1/25/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Fairfax Blood Donation Ctr., 2720 Prosperity Ave., Ste. 200

1/26/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Fairfax Blood Donation Ctr., 2720 Prosperity Ave., Ste. 200

1/27/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Fairfax Blood Donation Ctr., 2720 Prosperity Ave., Ste. 200

1/28/2019: 1:15 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., Fairfax Blood Donation Ctr., 2720 Prosperity Ave., Ste. 200

1/29/2019: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Fairfax Donation Ctr., 2720 Prosperity Ave., Ste. 200

1/30/2019: 12:45 p.m. – 8 p.m., Fairfax Blood Donation Ctr., 2720 Prosperity Ave., Ste. 200

1/31/2019: 12:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Fairfax Donation Ctr., 2720 Prosperity Ave., Ste. 200

2/1/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Fairfax Blood Donation Center, 2720 Prosperity Ave., Suite 200

2/2/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Fairfax Blood Donation Center, 2720 Prosperity Ave., Suite 200

2/3/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Fairfax Blood Donation Ctr., 2720 Prosperity Ave., Ste. 200

2/4/2019: 1:15 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., Fairfax Blood Donation Ctr., 2720 Prosperity Ave., Ste. 200

2/5/2019: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Fairfax Blood Donation Ctr., 2720 Prosperity Ave., Ste. 200

2/6/2019: 12:45 p.m. – 8 p.m., Fairfax Blood Donation Ctr., 2720 Prosperity Ave., Ste. 200

2/7/2019: 12:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Fairfax Blood Donation Ctr., 2720 Prosperity Ave., Ste. 200

2/8/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Fairfax Blood Donation Center, 2720 Prosperity Ave., Suite 200

2/8/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fairfax County Government Center, 12000 Government Ctr. Parkway

2/9/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Fairfax Blood Donation Center, 2720 Prosperity Ave., Suite 200

2/10/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Fairfax Blood Donation Ctr., 2720 Prosperity Ave., Suite 200

2/11/2019: 1:15 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., Fairfax Blood Donation Ctr., 2720 Prosperity Ave., Suite 200

2/12/2019: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Fairfax Donation Ctr., 2720 Prosperity Ave., Suite 200

2/13/2019: 12:45 p.m. – 8 p.m., Fairfax Blood Donation Ctr., 2720 Prosperity Ave., Suite 200

2/14/2019: 12:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Fairfax Donation Ctr., 2720 Prosperity Ave., Suite 200

2/15/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Fairfax Blood Donation Ctr., 2720 Prosperity Ave., Suite 200

Herndon

1/16/2019: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Amazon Web Services, 12900 Worldgate Drive, Suite 800

Reston

2/6/2019: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., St Thomas a Becket RCC, 1421 Wiehle Ave.

2/8/2019: 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., U.S. Geological Survey, 12201 Sunrise Valley Drive

Springfield

2/4/2019: 2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Springfield United Methodist Church, 7047 Old Keene Mill Rd.

2/12/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., American Legion Post 176, 6520 Amherst Ave.

Falls Church City

Falls Church

1/22/2019: 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Keller Williams Realty, 105 W. Broad Street

Fauquier County

Warrenton

1/21/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Fauquier Hospital, 500 Hospital Drive

1/31/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Warrenton Baptist Church, 123 Main St.

2/8/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Fauquier Hospital, 500 Hospital Drive

Loudoun County

Ashburn

1/29/2019: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., Ashburn Farm Association, 21400 Windmill Drive

2/5/2019: 2:30 p.m. – 8 p.m., Ashburn Fire & Rescue, 20688 Ashburn Rd.

2/12/2019: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., Ashburn Farm Association, 21400 Windmill Drive

Leesburg

2/1/2019: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Loudoun County Fire and Rescue, 801 Sycolin Rd.

2/2/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Loudoun County Rescue Company 13, 143 Catoctin Circle SE

2/9/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Leesburg Public Safety Center, 65 Plaza St. NE

2/15/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. James Episcopal Church, 14 Cornwall St. NW

Round Hill

2/13/2019: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., Round Hill Elementary School, 17115 Evening Star Drive

Manassas City

Manassas

1/17/2019: 2 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Manassas Volunteer Rescue, 9322 Center St.

1/26/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Manassas Church of the Brethren, 10047 Nokesville Rd.

2/4/2019: 2 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., St. Thomas United Methodist Church, 8899 Sudley Rd.

2/11/2019: 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Bethel Lutheran Church, 8712 Plantation Lane

Prince William County

Gainesville

1/26/2019: 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Gainesville United Methodist Church, 13710 Milestone Court

Manassas

1/31/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Dumfries Community, 15012 Dumfries Rd.

Woodbridge

1/30/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Potomac Community Library, 2201 Opitz Boulevard

2/1/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center Hylton Education Center, 2300 Opitz Boulevard

