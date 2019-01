Chapped Lips

It seems like no matter how many layers of lip balm you apply, your lips still end up dry and chapped. That’s because the skin on the lips is much thinner than on the rest of the body, and it also lacks the oil-producing glands that exist in the rest of the skin. Basically, your kisser is out there on its own, completely vulnerable to the cold weather.

You can prevent chapped lips by wearing a balm that creates a layer between your lips and the dry air. Apply it before you head outside and also before bed. But if your lips still get chapped, you’ll need to remove those dry outer layers of skin. There are several lip-polishing products on the market, but the cheapest way to fix that parched pucker is to combine 1 teaspoon of white sugar with 2 teaspoons of coconut oil. Then rub the mixture over your lips, loosening the dry skin. You can then rinse with warm water and pat dry, or use a washcloth to remove the excess.

(iStock/Thinkstock)