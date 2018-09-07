7 foods to buy when you’re broke

If you're trying to maximize savings and nutrition with cheap meal ideas, consider these seven dietitian-recommended items.
When money is tight, you may be tempted to cut back on what you’re spending at the supermarket. But while spending less at the grocery store is a seemingly simple way to stretch your dollars further, buying cheap food and planning budget meals can wind up costing you. For instance, if you live on cheap snack foods that pack on the pounds or produce high cholesterol, eventually you could spend plenty on health care costs.
So if you’re trying to maximize savings and nutrition with cheap meal ideas, consider these seven dietitian-recommended items.