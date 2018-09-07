202
Home » Health & Fitness News » 7 foods to buy…

7 foods to buy when you’re broke

By U.S. News & World Report | @usnews September 4, 2018 8:00 pm 09/04/2018 08:00pm
34 Shares

When money is tight, you may be tempted to cut back on what you’re spending at the supermarket. But while spending less at the grocery store is a seemingly simple way to stretch your dollars further, buying cheap food and planning budget meals can wind up costing you. For instance, if you live on cheap snack foods that pack on the pounds or produce high cholesterol, eventually you could spend plenty on health care costs.

So if you’re trying to maximize savings and nutrition with cheap meal ideas, consider these seven dietitian-recommended items.

[See: 20 Tips for Saving Money at the Grocery Store.]

More from U.S. News

10 Ways to Shop Smarter at the Grocery Store

15 Little Things That Impact Your Finances

12 Ways to Be a More Mindful Spender

7 Foods to Buy When You’re Broke originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 09/05/18: This story was originally published on Jan. 16, 2014, and has been updated to include new information.

More News

Topics:
budget cheap food food Health & Fitness News Latest News Life & Style Living News nutrition

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

500
Recommended
Latest
600
Kavanaugh, Ford testify on Capitol Hill
DC Fashion Week gets couture farewell
Celebrity birthdays Sept. 30-Oct. 6
Today in History: Sept. 30
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Harford County shooting
Fall Movie Guide
PHOTOS: 2018 Emmy Awards
Florence thrashing coast
Hurricane Florence: Before the storm
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
New York Fashion Week
Best places to go apple picking this fall
20 of the best DC-area fall festivals
‘Embodiment of America’: Traffic stops as locals pay respects to Sen. John McCain
Who else is buried at US Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis?
Remembering John McCain
PHOTOS: Aretha Franklin’s farewell
John McCain’s life and career
MTV Video Music Awards
Celebrity deaths
Local deaths of note
PHOTOS: Remembering Aretha Franklin
Shooting at the Capital Gazette
25 best places to visit in the US