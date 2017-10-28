201.5
How to safely get rid of your old, unused prescription pills

By William Vitka | @vitkaWTOP October 28, 2017 11:36 am 10/28/2017 11:36am
iStock/Thinkstock

WASHINGTON — Ditching your bottles of unused, or unusable, prescription pills can be a pain. But that’s what the 14th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is for.

Saturday marks the 14th iteration of the effort by the Drug Enforcement Administration to help people safely dispose of their old medications.

Hundreds of locations across the D.C. area will be accepting prescription medication drop offs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Get rid of these drugs so that you don’t have the mistakes or the accidental overdoses that you see happening,” Melvin Patterson, of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, told WTOP in April during the last initiative.

“They could get in your medicine cabinet and be curious and think this is something they’ve used before and just make a mistake taking it or be experimenting, and you don’t want that.”

Find a location near you by visiting the DEA’s website.

WTOP’s Kristi King contributed to this report.

Topics:
drug take back day Health and Fitness News Latest News Living News Local News prescription drug disposal prescription drugs
