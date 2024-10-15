A DC ghost tour — that’s even too scary for the tour guide

You know a D.C. ghost tour is pretty spooky when the original guide no longer takes people on the tour.

Historian Canden Arciniega with DC by Foot gave the tour for years, but about eight years ago, she was telling the story of a ghost in a home that she said “hated electricity.”

“And as I said that line, the lamppost I was standing underneath — the light went out,” she said.

Then Arciniega said her group looked at a window in the home “in this house that nobody currently is living in, there was like a noose hanging from the top row of windows.”

Historian Trevor Comeau, also with DC by Foot, is one of the tour guides that is currently giving the tour. He said not all the ghost stories are scary.

He told the story of what he called a “ghost nanny” turning off lights in the kid’s room of a home at 10 p.m. every night for decades after her death — until no more children lived in the house and she stopped.

Comeau said a maid at the home had a conversation with the ghost, who said she was leaving because her work was done: “Outside Fox Hall Manor, there’s a stairs down to the street. She says (the ghost) got down to the street (and) watched the apparition vanish at the second she touched the last step.”

Comeau also told the story of the ghost of a little boy who now haunts the Stone House on M Street in Georgetown. The ghost sometimes appears in the window, along with other things at times.

Comeau claims he has a picture that shows a “ghost cat” appearing in the window.

“We don’t make up stories to spook you. We’re sharing with you true stories from the past of curses, murder, affairs, and eerie coincidences. They say truth is stranger than fiction after all,” reads a statement on DC by Foot’s website.

