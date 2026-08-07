Justice Samuel Alito confirms he’s staying on the Supreme Court for another term

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito confirmed Friday he’s staying on the nation’s highest court, weeks after a…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito confirmed Friday he’s staying on the nation’s highest court, weeks after a swell of speculation about a possible retirement.

“Obviously, I’m here for another term,” Alito, 76, said in an interview published in The Wall Street Journal’s editorial section.

Discussion of Alito’s future hit a fever pitch in June, when a mistake by a veteran Supreme Court reporter at National Public Radio resulted in the erroneous publication of a previously prepared retirement story.

The story was quickly retracted and the court confirmed it was inaccurate, but that did not stop the talk about what Alito might do. A retirement would likely have given Republican President Donald Trump a chance to name a fourth Supreme Court justice.

In a rare interview in his chambers, Alito also discussed the state of the court, rejecting the idea that political partisanship affects his decisions.

“I vote in every case the way I think the case should be decided,” he said. “If that means a high correlation with what Trump wants, fine. If it means zero correlation with what Trump wants, fine as well.”

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