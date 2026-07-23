Live Radio
Home » Government News » Trump says Saudi nuclear…

Trump says Saudi nuclear pact requires kingdom to normalize Israel relations through Abraham Accords

The Associated Press

July 23, 2026, 8:18 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Thursday said an agreement being reached with Saudi Arabia for a civilian nuclear program requires the kingdom to normalize relations with Israel through the Abraham Accords.

In a post on social media, the Republican president said the deal doesn’t allow for enrichment of uranium. Nonproliferation experts have raised concerns that the deal fails to include guardrails to prevent enrichment of uranium to weapons-grade levels.

Trump’s post said the agreement “will be approved, but is totally subject to Saudi Arabia joining the very respected and successful Abraham Accords.” He added that “The United States is not opposed to Civil (Non-Enriched) Nuclear Facilities.”

Trump has sought to build on the 2020 agreements, which expanded the number of Arab states with diplomatic ties with Israel.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up