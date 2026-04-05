Secret Service investigates reports of gunfire near Lafayette Park across from the White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Secret Service said Sunday it was investigating reports of overnight gunfire near Lafayette Park, which…

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Secret Service said Sunday it was investigating reports of overnight gunfire near Lafayette Park, which is across the street from the White House.

No injuries were reported and no suspect was found after a search of the park and the surrounding area after midnight, the agency said in an online post.

President Donald Trump was spending the weekend at the White House, which had no immediate comment on the incident. White House operations remained as normal but security in the area was increased, according to the Secret Service.

The park has been fenced off for weeks of renovations.

The Secret Service said it was working with District of Columbia police and U.S. Park Police.

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