Trump administration pauses annual federal fundraising campaign

President Donald Trump’s administration has paused the Combined Federal Campaign, an annual fundraising effort that’s contributed billions of dollars to charitable organizations worldwide since it was established more than 60 years ago.

In a statement to WTOP, the Office of Personnel Management said it “is asking agencies to pause all CFC support activities while the administration decides whether to continue the program.”

The CFC typically kicks off in September.

Members of the federal community — including employees, retirees and contractors — donate money or volunteer their time. But the 2025 campaign is now on hold and the program’s future is uncertain.

“The thought of it ceasing could be extremely detrimental, where families will not have access to services that are so greatly needed,” said Rosie Allen-Herring, president and CEO of United Way of the National Capital Area. “We are deeply concerned that we will simply not be able to serve the masses that need us at this time.”

United Way NCA is one of many organizations that relies on the CFC, and the lack of funding would have a significant impact on their budget. It provides health, education, and economic opportunity programs for families across D.C., Virginia and Maryland.

Allen-Herring described a segment of the population they call ALICE, which is an acronym for “asset limited, income constrained, but employed.” These families work every day but still struggle with the high cost of living.

“All it takes is one emergency that then they’ll find themselves in crisis. And then we find ourselves with an even greater population that we have to try and serve,” she said. “This is a group that is literally treading water and teetering on the edge.”

The need in the D.C. area has remained high since the pandemic. Federal workforce cuts now present even more challenges.

“Many former donors who were or are federal workers could now find themselves in need,” she said. “What do you do when your donor becomes your client?”

It’s still unclear why the CFC is being paused. OPM said “no final decision has been made on the program.”

“We are resilient. And we will simply do the best that we can to serve those who need us the most,” Allen-Herring said.

