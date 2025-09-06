Chief Jessica Taylor to leave US Park Police, take security role at Social Security Administration

The Interior Department said U.S. Park Police Chief Jessica Taylor will be retiring from the force to take on a new role with the Social Security Administration.

Taylor will serve as the chief security and resiliency officer, which will make up part of the SSA’s newly announced executive leadership team.

The announcement of her retirement comes after WTOP previously reported on an order placing the Park Police under the direct supervision of the Secretary of the Interior.

In announcing the decision, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum praised Taylor for her “unwavering commitment to public service and her dedication to keeping our cities, landmarks, and public spaces safe.”

“Chief Taylor’s leadership, integrity, and service to this country will leave a lasting legacy that will be felt for generations to come,” Burgum added.

Taylor took over the department in 2023, several months after the abrupt retirement of her predecessor, Pamela Smith, who now leads the D.C. police.

In the announcement, Taylor said leading the U.S. Park Police has been the greatest honor of her career.

“I leave with immense gratitude and deep respect for this Force and everyone who works with grit and integrity serving in the United States Park Police,” Taylor said.

The Interior Department said Taylor will continue to assist with the “crucial” law enforcement surge in the District until her last day on Sept. 20. Her successor is expected to be named in the coming weeks.

