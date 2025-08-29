New Trump executive order relaxes chase policies for US Park Police

The U.S. Park Police now has a less restrictive policy when it comes to police pursuits. The Trump administration are framing it as part of its stepped-up efforts in D.C.

The U.S. Park Police now has a less restrictive policy when it comes to police pursuits. Officials in President Donald Trump’s administration are framing the change as part of its stepped-up crime effort in D.C.

The new police pursuit rules are part of an Aug. 25 White House executive order, which said park police can use all applicable laws to maintain public safety and public order.

“The Director of the National Park Service shall, subject to the availability of appropriations and applicable law, hire additional members of the United States Park Police in the District of Columbia to support the policy goals described in Executive Order 14333,” the order said. “The United States Park Police shall ensure enforcement of all applicable laws within their jurisdiction, including the Code of the District of Columbia, to help maintain public safety and proper order.”

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, who oversees the U.S. Park Police, explained the new rules during a recent Cabinet meeting, which he said are a significant change.

“I was shocked to find out when we were talking to them that, ‘you pull somebody over and they just drive away and you can’t pursue them?’ and they said, ‘No we can’t,'” Burgum said. “We got that rule changed in 24 hours because of President Trump’s leadership.”

He said previously, suspects would mock police when they fled, saying you can’t pursue us.

“The next night they had so much fun, they pulled people over, they chased them, they stopped them,” he said. “The bad guys in the cars said, ‘You’re not supposed to chase us. You’re breaking the rules.'”

But, in a statement, the Fraternal Order of Police said, “Senior Leadership from the Fraternal Order of Police, the United States Park Police, and the Department of the Interior — on behalf of directives from the White House — negotiated an interim vehicle pursuit modification to our current General Order.”

The statement said Park Police recognizes the need for “levelheaded judgment and safety for the public and our officers,” and said the interim pursuit policy will be in effect until a permanent policy is negotiated with the agency.

“We support a policy that responsibly balances enforcement with safety and look forward to its permanent implementation,” the police union said.

