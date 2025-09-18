A group of senators introduced legislation on Capitol Hill that's designed to restore collective bargaining rights to a huge swath of federal employees.

Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia is sponsoring the “Protect America’s Workforce Act,” a response to President Donald Trump’s executive orders stripping union representation at most federal agencies.

He said that the president has “undercut and undermined so many federal workers,” and that they deserved the protections they previously had with collective bargaining rights.

In a call with reporters, Warner said when it comes to government operations, “We can do better. And if we want to improve the quality of government service, it starts with the quality of the workforce. And that means that federal workers have gotta have some basic protections.”

Warner was quick to point out what union representation for federal workers does not do.

“Let’s be clear, a federal union doesn’t have the ability to strike, or negotiate pay or benefits,” Warner said.

But, he said, union representation for federal workers is designed to prevent discrimination and unlawful firings, as well as offer protections for whistleblowers.

Pointing to the mass firings and early retirements in the federal workforce, Warner said, “I think about my daughters. Who’s going to tell their kids or their grandkids, to go work for the federal government, that’s a good career, that’s noble public service,” when they are, in Warner’s words, “being treated awfully?”

Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia and Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Angela Alsobrooks of Maryland are among those who are supporting the legislation. And Warner said there’s bipartisan support.

“We’ve got Sen. Murkowski from Alaska,” he said, referring to Sen. Lisa Murkowski, adding, “Historically, there are about a half dozen Republicans who stood up for federal workers,” who are expected to support the bill.

Trump has cited both national security and efficiency in part for his move to strip federal employees of union rights, but his administration has faced lawsuits over the action.

