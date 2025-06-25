Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer briefly hospitalized

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was taken to the hospital Wednesday and treated for dehydration on another hot day in Washington, D.C.

Schumer, 74, was at the Senate gym during the morning and became light-headed, according to a spokesperson for his office.

“Out of an abundance of caution, he went to the hospital to be treated for dehydration and is now back at work in the Capitol,” the spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

The statement reminded everyone “to drink some water and stay out of the heat.”

Lawmakers and tourists on the Capitol grounds have been dealing with the heat all week.

Many people could be seen wiping their brows and trying to find relief from the sun as temperatures reached nearly 100 degrees on Wednesday.

One spot that tourists often find a brief respite is the Summerhouse, a small building that’s on the western grounds of the Capitol.

