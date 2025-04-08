Federal workers and supporters rally for reinstatement for those put on leave or fired

Federal workers and supporters rallied outside the Office of Personnel Management on Tuesday, calling for federal agencies to reinstate those workers put on leave or terminated over work related to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion policies.

“We call on this administration to stop demonizing the federal workforce, stop lying about DEI, and reinstate the workers who swore an oath to protect and serve this nation,” Kenny Roberson, with the American Federation of Government Employees, said to the crowd.

Roberson referred to President Donald Trump’s executive order calling on the removal of DEI programs and policies. The White House referred to DEI as “discrimination in the federal workforce” and claimed that “radical DEI has dangerously tainted” businesses, institutions and the federal government.

Quay Crowner, of Maryland, was put on administrative leave from the U.S. Department of Education in February after taking part in DEI programs at the direction of her employer.

“Agency leaders encouraged us to engage in diversity, equity and inclusion work. We followed the mission,” she said.

Crowner, who said she’d been working in the federal government for 30 years, told the crowd gathered at Tuesday’s rally, “I spent my career helping agencies build fair, ethical and inclusive workforces. And that’s not a political act, it’s just good government.”

After the rally ended, Crowner told reporters that while working on equity programs, she learned a lot and that it enhanced the workplace.

She likened DEI work to making soup: “If you’re going to make a soup, you can’t have carrots without potatoes, without broth, without onions.”

“We make an amazing soup when we’re all together,” she said with a smile.

Crowner said since being put on administrative leave, she’s been notified that her position has been eliminated, and as of June, she will no longer have a job. She’s “disheartened,” but not defeated, she said.

“Who knows what’s going to happen? I just want to make sure that whatever is done, if I have the ability to help make sure it’s done correctly, I want to be able to do that,” she said.

The American Civil Liberties Union of the District of Columbia, Democracy Forward and a group of law firms filed a complaint on behalf of federal workers with the Merit Systems Protection Board. The complaint argues that the mass firings violate federal employees’ rights under the First Amendment.

