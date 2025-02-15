‘The climate is pretty dire right now’: What’s next for fired federal probationary employees?

The latest wave of executive orders laying off federal employees on probation has left many workers wondering with an uncertain future.

The latest federal workforce changes are leaving thousands of new employees jobless, as the Trump administration instructs federal agencies to let go of all probationary employees. In some estimates, the firings could impact more than 200,000 people.

“The climate is pretty dire for federal employees right now,” said John Hatton, staff vice president for policy and programs at the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association.

“We’re losing young talent in the federal workforce by tossing these individuals out the door,” Hatton told WTOP, discussing the implications of the layoffs.

He said it’s possible some of the probationary workers who were let go will be eligible for unemployment, but “it will differ based on what state was their last official duty station.”

Hatton said in many cases, even if they clear the state hurdle, there are requirements in place that mandate employees work a certain amount of time for the government to be eligible for these benefits.

“For some people who might not have accrued the necessary work experience in the federal government, they might not even be eligible,” he said.

As far as legal action goes, Hatton said “There are not a lot of protections for probationary employees.”

This is because many haven’t worked for the government long enough to be afforded certain civil service protections. Additionally, the firings are more broad-based for the purposes of reduction in force — rather than directed at a certain individual or group.

“It’s going to be difficult for them to challenge these actions,” Hatton said.

He said it’s the view of NARFE that the administration is using “efficiency” as an excuse to gut departments they don’t like the function of.

“For the history of the United States, it’s been Congress’ role to decide what functions the federal government carries out,” Hatton said.

He told WTOP they’re worried these firings are diverting too much power to the executive branch.

“You’re really creating an aggressive constitutional argument at some point, as these firings and these reductions in force get to the extreme,” Hatton said.

