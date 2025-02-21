As DC’s unemployment claims continue to rise, Mayor Bowser takes notice

The latest unemployment report from the U.S. Labor Department this week revealed a continuing upward trend in unemployment claims, specifically centered in the nation's capital.

According to the report, 1,695 unemployment claims were filed in the District for the week ending on Feb. 15, marking a slight increase from the 1,682 claims filed the previous week.

The numbers are significantly higher compared to this same time last year. For instance, the 1,695 claims represent a 173% increase from a year ago, when D.C. had 619 jobless claims.

“I think what we’ve seen hit our unemployment system is expected when there is a change of administration, especially when it’s a different party,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser on Friday, offering her first public comments on the steep rise.

While it’s impossible to say with certainty that the increase is directly linked to sweeping federal job cuts being carried out by President Donald Trump’s administration, “It would be hard to dismiss it as a coincidence,” said Jeff Cox, the economics editor for CNBC.com.

Regarding the cuts, Bowser said, “It’s beginning to hit the system, and I expect to start talking to our community in a more comprehensive way next week.”

The same trend is not being seen in Maryland, Virginia or nationwide.

According to the Labor Department, Maryland saw 2,354 unemployment claims for the week ending Feb. 15, which marked a 25% decrease from the previous week. In Virginia, 2,805 claims were filed in the same period, reflecting a 12% decrease.

“We know that over the next few months, more and more people will be impacted,” Bowser said.

“Now, we need the White House and the president’s cabinet to work with all of us on how unemployment will function for government workers.”

The civilian federal workforce — excluding military personnel and postal workers — consists of about 2.4 million people. Roughly 20% of those employees work in D.C. and the surrounding states of Maryland and Virginia.

“When you look at the numbers, it’s not just a one-week spike; we’re seeing a general upward trend ever since President Trump took office,” Cox said. “It really seems like we’re building a potential trend here. It definitely looks like a substantial rise, and it’s something worth monitoring closely.”

