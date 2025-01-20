On the ground: Sights and sounds of Inauguration Day 2025

With no outdoor inauguration parade, a wave of Trump supporters and characters instead marched through the streets of D.C. on Inauguration Day.

All of the inauguration festivities for the 47th President Donald Trump were moved indoors at the last minute, forcing crowds to brave freezing temperatures, heightened security and general confusion just to be a part of the action.

WTOP’s Matt Kaufax was on the ground in Downtown D.C. to capture the sights and sounds of Inauguration Day, which included a massive pile of baggage left at the security checkpoint heading into Capital One Arena.

Check out his video to find out what Trump supporters, locals and business owners had to say about the atmosphere in D.C. as President Trump was sworn in for a second term.

