Panel recommends new names for Fort Bragg, other Army bases

WASHINGTON (AP) — An independent commission on Tuesday recommended new names for nine Army posts that were named after Confederate officers. Among their recommendations: Fort Bragg in North Carolina would become Fort Liberty and Fort Gordon in Georgia would become Fort Eisenhower.

The recommendations are the latest step in a broader effort by the military to confront racial injustice , most recently in the aftermath of the May 2020 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

