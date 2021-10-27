Coronavirus News: Vaccinated travelers impacting flight prices | Building back pre-pandemic muscle | FDA backs Pfizer vaccine for kids | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Government News » Health and Human Services…

Health and Human Services headquarters in DC evacuated after bomb threat

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

October 27, 2021, 11:04 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The headquarters for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was evacuated Wednesday morning “out of an abundance of caution” after a bomb threat.

The building, located at 200 Independence Avenue SW near the Capitol, was evacuated as authorities investigated.

“This morning there was a bomb threat received at the Humphrey Building. Out of an abundance of caution, we evacuated the building and there is no reported incident. We are monitoring the situation closely with Federal Protective Service,” Sarah Lovenheim, HHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs, wrote in an email to WTOP.

HHS oversees a variety of health agencies including the National Institutes of Health, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The WTOP Traffic Center said police activity had closed Independence Avenue in Southwest D.C. between 4 Street and 2nd Street NE and 3rd Street, C Street and Washington Avenue SW.

Below is a map of the impacted area.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FDA takes hands-on approach to upskill workforce under data modernization action plan

Federal employees used 58% of special emergency paid leave fund for COVID-19

Biden's OMB controller pick faces opportunity to reinvigorate long-vacant role

Are 2 associations’ questions to GSA about cloud efforts premature or discerning?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up