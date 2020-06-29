Man charged with voicemail threat to kill Virginia Sen. Warner

A Virginia Beach man is under arrest, charged with threatening to kill Sen. Mark Warner in a social security dispute.

A Virginia Beach man who left a voicemail threatening to kill U.S. Sen. Mark Warner in a social security dispute is under arrest, and has been charged in federal court.

According to a recently unsealed affidavit from a U.S. Capitol Police special agent, Dylan Stephen Jayne called Warner’s office in Abingdon, Virginia, and left a voicemail threatening to have someone else kill Warner.

Jayne was arrested June 2. His first court appearance was by videoconference, and his case has been transferred the Eastern District of Virginia — Jayne is being held, until his next court appearance, July 1, in Alexandria.

In the unsealed document, Special Agent Gerren Stith of Capitol Police said Jayne called Warner’s Abingdon office on Sept. 2 regarding lack of social security payments.

According to police, Jayne left the following message: “Agent director at your FBI for Mark Warner, I leave you a message today on a work holiday. You have Dylan Jayne’s money for social security on that contractor. You put his money in the bank right now or else … You do anymore indicting for me and I’m going to [expletive] kill your ass by someone else.”

When police were notified of the threat, they determined the cellphone it was made from. GPS determined the phone was in Burlington, Vermont. A family member confirmed he had been in Burlington on the day the call to Warner’s office was made.

A search of law enforcement databases showed Jayne is on record with Capitol Police “for leaving concerning and threatening voicemails and phone calls to multiple Congressional offices dating back to 2008.”

During previous contacts with police, Jayne had said he was homeless, and lived in a shelter in Virginia Beach.

Jayne is charged with transmitting a threat to injure via interstate commerce, which carries a statutory maximum of 5 years in prison.