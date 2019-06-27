202
WATCH: 2nd night of the 1st 2020 Democratic presidential debate

By WTOP Staff June 27, 2019 11:50 am 06/27/2019 11:50am
Members of the media gather for a walk-through of the stage set-up for the first Democratic debate, Wednesday, June 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

The second night of the first Democratic presidential primary debate was held Thursday night in Miami at 9 p.m.

Thursday night’s debate featured former Vice President Joe Biden; Sen. Bernie Sanders, of Vermont; South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Kamala Harris, of California; former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper; Sen. Kirsten Gilibrand, of New York; Sen. Michael Bennet, of Colorado; author Marianne Williamson; entrepreneur Andrew Yang, and Rep. Eric Swalwell, of California.

The moderators were “Today” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, “NBC Nightly News” anchor Lester Holt, “Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd, “The Rachel Maddow Show” host Rachel Maddow and “Noticias Telemundo” anchor José Diaz-Balart.

Due to the number of candidates, the debate featured 10 candidates on Wednesday night, also in Miami. You can watch Wednesday night’s debate in full.

The debate will be carried on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo. Watch a live stream of Thursday’s debate here.

