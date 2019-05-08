WATCH: House Judiciary Committee hears contempt resolution against Barr

The House Judiciary Committee will hear a contempt resolution against Attorney General William Barr.

The House Judiciary Committee will hear a contempt resolution against Attorney General William Barr for his refusal to provide special counsel Robert Mueller’s full Russia report to Congress.

The resolution hearing is set to begin at 10 a.m.

Watch a live stream below.



Related Stories House panel votes Barr in contempt, escalating Trump dispute Congress News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.