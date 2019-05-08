202
WATCH: House Judiciary Committee hears contempt resolution against Barr

By Nahal Amouzadeh May 8, 2019 10:00 am 05/08/2019 10:00am
The House Judiciary Committee will hear a contempt resolution against Attorney General William Barr for his refusal to provide special counsel Robert Mueller’s full Russia report to Congress.

The resolution hearing is set to begin at 10 a.m.

Watch a live stream below.

