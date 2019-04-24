202
Pete Buttigieg lands 1st endorsement from member of Congress

By The Associated Press April 24, 2019 4:49 pm 04/24/2019 04:49pm
In this April 19, 2019, photo, Democratic presidential candidate South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg answers questions from employees during a campaign stop at a dairy company in Londonderry, N.H. Buttigieg’s presidential campaign has attention and money. Now he has to convert that into a sustainable operation that can keep him in the race well into next year. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg has received his first endorsement from a member of Congress.

Three-term Democratic Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia told The Washington Post on Wednesday that he’s backing the 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

Beyer said he started off as “a huge skeptic.” But he said Buttigieg won him over through a series of interviews.

Beyer added, “I think he’s the most articulate of all the candidates we have.” He said Buttigieg communicates “better than anyone I’ve seen since Barack Obama.”

Beyer was an early backer of Obama in 2007 and knocked on doors for his campaign in Iowa. He said he’ll do the same for Buttigieg.

Buttigieg is a Rhodes scholar and former Navy Reserve officer who served in Afghanistan.

