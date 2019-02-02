202
Home » Government News » The Week on the…

The Week on the Hill: Feb. 1, 2019

By Mitchell Miller | @mmillerwtop
and Dave McConnell February 2, 2019 1:34 pm 02/02/2019 01:34pm
Share

A congressional panel only has until Feb. 15 to reach an agreement on border security issues and the president’s border wall before the possibility of another government shutdown. Lawmakers and President Donald Trump, meanwhile, are preparing for the State of the Union address, and the field of presidential candidates for 2020 keeps growing.

WTOP’s Mitchell Miller and Emeritus Senior Capitol Hill Correspondent Dave McConnell take a look at these topics and more, “The Week On The Hill.”

The Week on the Hill: Feb. 1, 2018

Download audio

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
dave mcconnell Government News mitch miller US Politics News week on the hill
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500