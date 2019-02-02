The Week on the Hill: Feb. 1, 2019

WTOP’s Mitchell Miller and Emeritus Senior Capitol Hill Correspondent Dave McConnell take a look at the possibility of another government shutdown, the upcoming State of the Union address and more.

A congressional panel only has until Feb. 15 to reach an agreement on border security issues and the president’s border wall before the possibility of another government shutdown. Lawmakers and President Donald Trump, meanwhile, are preparing for the State of the Union address, and the field of presidential candidates for 2020 keeps growing.

WTOP’s Mitchell Miller and Emeritus Senior Capitol Hill Correspondent Dave McConnell take a look at these topics and more, “The Week On The Hill.”

The Week on the Hill: Feb. 1, 2018 https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/THE-WEEK-ON-THE-HILL-Podcast-2-1.mp3 Download audio

