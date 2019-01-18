202
The Week on the Hill: Jan. 18, 2019

By Mitchell Miller | @mmillerwtop
and Dave McConnell January 18, 2019 9:37 pm 01/18/2019 09:37pm
WTOP’s Mitchell Miller and Dave McConnell take a closer look at the politics in play involving the partial government shutdown. Also, the prospects for confirmation of the president’s nominee for attorney general and what’s ahead in the Russia probe.

The Week on the Hill: Jan. 18, 2019

