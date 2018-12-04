WATCH: Sully the service dog bids farewell to President George HW Bush

Friends, family and the public have been filing past the casket of former President George H.W. Bush in the Capitol Rotunda since Monday night, but he had a special visit from Sully, his service dog, Tuesday. See the video.

Sully, former President George H.W. Bush’s service dog, pays his respect to President Bush as he lie in state at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON – Friends, family and the public have been filing past the casket of former President George H.W. Bush in the Capitol Rotunda since Monday night, but he had a special visitor Tuesday.

Sully, the service dog assigned to the former president for the last six months of his life, came to say his last goodbye.

Days earlier, Jim McGrath, Bush’s spokesman, posted an image that went viral of Sully next to Bush’s casket on Sunday along with the caption, “Mission complete.”

CNN had the video:



NBC News reported that a group of people who benefited from the passage of the American Disabilities Act, signed by Bush in 1990, attended the viewing.

