My Take: Maybe POTUS isn’t so good at this

By Clinton Yates August 22, 2018 9:22 pm 08/22/2018 09:22pm
With the conviction of his former Paul Manafort and the confession of his former lawyer Michael Cohen, it’s starting to seem that Donald Trump’s road to the White House was not completely on the up and up.

My Take: 8/22/2018

Topics:
2016 Election News 2016 Presidential Election News clinton yates Government News Michael Cohen my take Paul Manafort US Politics News
