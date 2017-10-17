Trump: Marino withdraws name from drug czar consideration

WASHINGTON — Rep. Tom Marino, R-Penn., is pulling his name from consideration as the nation’s drug czar, President Donald Trump tweeted.

Rep.Tom Marino has informed me that he is withdrawing his name from consideration as drug czar. Tom is a fine man and a great Congressman! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2017



Trump on Monday raised the possibility of Marino’s nomination following reports that the lawmaker played a key role in passing a bill weakening federal authority to stop companies from distributing opioids.

The Washington Post and CBS’ “60 Minutes” reported Sunday on the 2016 law, which weakened the Drug Enforcement Administration’s authority to stop companies from distributing opioids. Marino, in his fourth term representing northeastern Pennsylvania, played a key role in the law along with a handful of other Republicans.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer had said confirming Marino as the nation’s drug czar would be like “putting the wolf in charge of the henhouse.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

