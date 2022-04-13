Three-time Wells Fargo Championship winner Rory McIlroy will be returning to the tournament to defend his title.

Rory McIlroy has committed to playing at the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

It looks like the Wells Fargo Championship will be seeing more of Rory McIlroy for this year’s tournament. The professional golfer announced Wednesday afternoon that he will be playing to defend his 2021 title in this year’s competition.

McIlroy, who is a three-time Wells Fargo Championship winner, will be returning to the tournament to defend his title. He is ranked seventh in the world and has 20 career wins on the PGA Tour, including four majors.

The Northern Ireland athlete is fresh off a commendable performance at the Masters, which took place this past weekend. McIlroy finished in second place, only three shots behind the 2022 champion – Scottie Scheffler.

McIlroy has two PGA Championships (2012, 2014), one U.S. Open (2011), as well as one Open Championship (2014) under his belt. He is a two-time PGA Player of the Year (2012, 2014), a three-time Vardon Trophy winner (2012, 2014, 2019) and a two-time FedEx Cup Champion (2016, 2019).

The golf prodigy will be continuing his trek for victory at this year’s Wells Fargo Campionship.

The event, which is usually played in Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., will be held at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in Potomac, Md. The PGA Tour competition will run from Thursday, May 5 to Sunday, May 8.

You can watch the competition on both CBS and the GOLF channel