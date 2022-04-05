A look back at Tiger Woods’ Masters Tournament performances

How Tiger Woods has fared at the Masters throughout his career originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
Tiger Woods is back.
The 15-time major champion plans to make his long-awaited PGA Tour return at the 2022 Masters Tournament later this week, he announced on Tuesday.
Woods, 46, hasn’t participated in an official Tour event since suffering serious leg injuries in a February 2021 car crash. His most recent Tour appearance was actually at the Masters in November 2020.
Before Woods hits his first tee shot at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, here’s a look back at how he’s fared in the Masters throughout his career.
How many times has Tiger Woods competed in the Masters Tournament?
This will be Woods’ 24th career start at the Masters. He last competed in the event in 2020 when he finished in a tie for 38th place at -1, 19 strokes behind first place.
Has Tiger Woods ever missed the cut in the Masters Tournament?
Woods has missed the cut at the Masters just once, and it was when he was still an amateur. Playing in his second Masters, a 20-year-old Woods missed the cut in 1996 after shooting +6. The next year? He won the tournament for the first time.
When was the last time Tiger Woods won the Masters Tournament?
At age 43, Woods claimed the 2019 green jacket for his first major championship in 11 years. He edged out Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele all by one stroke to win at -13.
How many times has Tiger Woods won the Masters Tournament?
Woods earned his fifth career green jacket with the 2019 triumph, 22 years after his first win in the event. As a 21-year-old in 1997, Woods won his first Masters in record-setting fashion by finishing with a 12-stroke advantage at -18. That still stands as the largest margin of victory in tournament history.
Woods then became just the third golfer to ever win consecutive Masters in 2001 and 2002, joining Jack Nicklaus and Nick Faldo as the only ones to accomplish the feat. After finishing outside the top 10 the next two years, Woods was victorious once again in 2015 with a dramatic win over Chris DiMarco in a playoff.
Here’s a full look at Woods’ finishes in each of his Masters appearances:
2020: T-38th
2019: 1st
2018: T-32nd
2015: T-17th
2013: T-4th
2012: T-40th
2011: T-4th
2010: T-4th
2009: T-6th
2008: 2nd
2007: T-2
2006: T-3
2005: 1st
2004: T-22nd
2003: T-15th
2002: 1st
2001: 1st
2000: 5th
1999: T-18th
1998: T-8
1997: 1st
1996: Missed cut
1995: T-41st