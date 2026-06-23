For a soothing cup of herbal tea, here’s how to grow and prepare your own herbs

Drink a fragrant cup of herbal tea, and the intoxicating scent of steeped herbs might calm your mind before you…

Drink a fragrant cup of herbal tea, and the intoxicating scent of steeped herbs might calm your mind before you even take a sip. Even better is when they come from your own backyard herb garden.

Mine includes several ingredients for my daily cup, and they’re all easy to grow and prepare.

Herbal teas are distinct from true teas — such as black or green — which comes from the leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant. (You can grow that in your garden, too.) Brew herbal teas with either freshly harvested or dried herbs.

Either way, settling in with a cup of homegrown herbal tea — hot or iced — can be a relaxing ritual.

General tips for growing herbs

Most herbs require a sunny spot that receives at least 6-8 hours of sunlight daily, but they benefit from a bit of afternoon shade in hot climates. They grow well in containers, raised beds and gardens in well-draining soil. Fertilizer isn’t usually necessary, but incorporating a generous helping of compost into the soil at planting time will help nourish herbs throughout the growing season.

To sow directly outdoors, space seeds as directed on the package label. If seeds are super tiny, such as those of mints, mix them with a bit of sand, then scatter them directly over the soil. When they reach 2 inches tall, remove excess sprouts to achieve the recommended spacing between the remaining plants.

Check the “date to maturity” on the seed pack or plant tag. Seeds are best sown in spring, but purchased starter plants can be planted later as long as the expected harvest date falls within the remaining time frame before the first frost.

Keep the soil lightly moist until the plants become established, then water only when the soil dries out.

These 5 herbs are popular for tea

Here are some favorite herbs to get you started.

German chamomile: This annual plant’s miniature daisy-like flowers make a cheerful addition to the garden and brew into a lovely, delicate tea that pairs well with a bit of honey. Provide regular doses of a flower-boosting fertilizer, such as 5-10-5, according to package directions, beginning one month after planting.

Mints: There are many delicious choices. Favorites include peppermint, spearmint, chocolate mint, pineapple mint, lime mint and apple mint. All perennial mints (hardy in zones 3-9) grow and spread with abandon, so it’s best to plant them in pots rather than directly into the garden (unless you are willing to allow them to take over an entire area).

Agastache foeniculum: Commonly called anise hyssop, this perennial is often used as an ornamental in flower beds in zones 3-8 or 9. The plant’s highly aromatic leaves make a tasty licorice-flavored tea. Although related to mint, it retains a mostly mounded form and does not spread as aggressively as its cousins. Note: For tea, be sure to plant the straight species (foeniculum); although other anise hyssops may be edible, their flavors vary.

Lemon balm: Another mint relative, this perennial is hardy in zones 4-8 and should also be contained to prevent aggressive spread. Its subtle lemon flavor is refreshing without being overpowering.

Lemon verbena: This perennial shrub, hardy in zones 8-11, grows best in partial shade and is a heavier feeder than many other herbs. Apply a liquid fertilizer every 2-3 weeks to boost its health and vigor. Hardy in zones 8-11, the plant’s leaves impart a stronger, more intense lemon flavor than lemon balm.

When to harvest herbs and how to steep them

Harvest herbs in the morning, just after the dew has dried, when their essential oils are most concentrated. In my zone 7 garden, that’s typically around 10 a.m. Rinse them well and pat dry.

To use right away, heat water to just below boiling, then pour 8 ounces into a cup with 2-3 tablespoons of chopped, fresh herbs. Cover the cup and allow it to sit for 10-15 minutes. Strain, and add sweetener or combine with other herbs, as desired.

To dry herbs for future use, spread them on a screen or tie a bunch of stems together and hang the bouquet upside down. Place in a well-ventilated, dark, dry spot until they become crunchy.

Remove leaves or flowers from stems, then store in a tightly sealed glass jar in a cool, dark spot, like a kitchen cabinet, where they’ll retain their flavor and fragrance for about 2 years.

Because the drying process concentrates their flavors, you’ll need fewer herbs and less brewing time to make your tea, so start with 1 teaspoon and 5 minutes of steeping, adjusting according to your preference.

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Jessica Damiano writes regular gardening columns for The Associated Press. She publishes the Weekly Dirt Newsletter. Sign up here for weekly gardening tips and advice.

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