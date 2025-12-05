DC’s first snow of the season: Was it ‘snow day’ worthy?

In Frederick, Maryland, residents shared their mixed feelings to WTOP. Some enjoyed the beauty, while others faced delays and cold weather challenges.

A lot of us look forward to the first snowfall of the season. It takes us back to the early mornings where we would wait by the radio for our school system to be announced and we could go outside and play in the snow until The Price is Right starts.

While the weather only caused a few delays and closings, the light snow on Friday morning in the D.C. area did cause a few headaches during the morning commute.

WTOP spoke to people in Frederick, Maryland, about the snow’s impact on their day.

“I think the snow’s been kind of pretty,” Ken Sartor said. “I was surprised my bus didn’t come this morning.”

After waiting for over 10 minutes for the Connector bus, Sartor said he ordered an Uber to get to Downtown Frederick.

While walking down S Market St, 27-year-old Kevin believed more in the old Ozian adage of “there’s no place like home.”

“It’s too cold. I’m originally from Florida,” Kevin said. “I honestly don’t like it.”

He was not the only person who didn’t think the weather was severe enough to close Frederick’s public schools.

“I’m from upstate New York, so no,” Chelsea said. “I’m looking for feet of snow before the snow days happen.”

While Chelsea’s husband Ben did acknowledge the drive to daycare was “dicey,” he did say it was better on the way home.

The couple, who moved to Frederick six years ago, were celebrating a special day.

“Our first baby was born four years ago today,” Chelsea said.

Standing alongside Chelsea and Ben was 4-year-old Nora.

Along with going to the candy shop, the three visited the toy store and were planning their next activity.

“I don’t know what else we have in store, we have to figure it out. Are we going to be playing in the snow or being cozy inside?” Ben asked.

While holding a massive lollipop, the birthday girl said, “Being cozy inside.”

