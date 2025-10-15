Frederick Co. middle school employee charged with sexually abusing special education students

A special education instructional assistant at Oakdale Middle School in the Frederick, Maryland, area has been charged with sexually abusing students

A special education instructional assistant at Oakdale Middle School in the Frederick, Maryland, area has been charged with sexually abusing students, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, which said he attempted suicide when authorities showed up to his home with a warrant.

Authorities first received a report Sept. 19 that 22-year-old John McAleer, of Frederick, was abusing a minor. Frederick County Public Schools immediately placed him on administrative leave.

In the following weeks, detectives in Frederick County learned of multiple students who reported McAleer had sexually abused them, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Investigators got a search warrant for McAleer, and a SWAT team showed up to his home on Basford Road the morning of Oct. 6. According to the sheriff’s office, McAleer refused to exit the home and barricaded himself in a bedroom.

“While continuing efforts to get McAleer out of the residence, deputies observed blood inside the bedroom and made an emergency entry. McAleer was found with serious self-inflicted injuries from an apparent suicide attempt with a knife. Deputies immediately provided life-saving aid to stop massive bleeding, and McAleer was flown to an area hospital for treatment,” the sheriff’s office said.

McAleer was released from the hospital Sunday, extradited to Frederick County and booked in the county jail on Wednesday. He’s charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a minor, two counts of third degree sex offense involving a victim under 14 and two counts of third-degree sex offense involving a cognitively impaired victim.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with more information on the case to contact Detective Lawson via email or at 301-600-2817.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.