‘There is a huge stigma’: Maryland mom shares her daughter’s autism journey to help others

The debate over the cause of autism is back in the news. One mom in Maryland is sharing her journey after her daughter was diagnosed with the condition.

“There is a huge stigma,” said Jennifer Amoako, who lives in Frederick County.

Amoako said she realized when her daughter Saiylor was an infant, that the girl was having trouble communicating.

“Like hand flapping, turning in circles, not smiling as much,” she said. “I started realizing, my daughter’s not saying any words. My daughter doesn’t respond to her name.”

Amoako brought up her concerns with her pediatrician and Saiylor was diagnosed with autism at two years old.

“My daughter couldn’t functionally communicate, but she could label, she could count, she could say ‘1, 2, 3,’ and count to 20. She could count backwards,” she said. After having multiple therapists and physicians help her since her diagnosis, Saiylor is now learning to communicate and has gone from being non-verbal to learning words, sentences and beginning sign language.

“We are all unique individuals, and if you can get that extra support, whether that’s getting your child an IEP or an individualized education program in the school system, a 504 plan, just do it. There’s nothing wrong with that,” she said.

Saiylor turns four years old in December and Amoako said paying attention early on made all the difference.

“With just a year of therapies, intense therapies, her symptomatology of autism has significantly decreased,” she said. “They have a strong feeling that she’d be able to go into a general education classroom.”

Amoako has another daughter, River, who is a one-year-old. She said when River was born, it was a tough time for Saiylor and that’s when she realized something was really wrong.

“I remember when Saiylor came in the hospital room, she didn’t even acknowledge her sister, she didn’t say anything to me. I just remember her holding her little iPad and just walking straight into the room and just sat down and just was in a space there. And that’s when I really knew I needed to get my child help,” she said.

Amoako is sharing Saiylor’s journey so that others may realize that an early diagnosis can help children with autism find the right path.

“If I can help one family get the diagnoses, get the help, oh, my God, that will make me so happy, and I know that would make Saiylor happy too. Because, man, what a difference a year makes,” she said.

