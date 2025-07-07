Infant killed in Frederick Co. crash, 2 others injured

A 6-month-old boy is dead following a crash in Maryland's Frederick County that also left two others hurt, state police said.

According to investigators, the infant was flown by state police helicopter to Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, where he died.

A 3-year-old boy and a 26-year-old woman in the same vehicle were transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital by ambulance. The driver was not injured.

Maryland State Troopers were called just before 11 a.m. to the 12000 block of Woodsboro Pike, where a northbound Dodge Durango left the road, struck a telephone pole, and crashed into a nearby residence. No one was inside the home at the time.

Police said impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Route 194 in Keymar was shut down in both directions for an investigation by the Maryland State Police Crash Team.

