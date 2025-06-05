5 teenagers charged in Frederick County high school locker room assault

Five students from Brunswick High School face assault charges in connection with two separate locker room incidents that occurred at the Maryland school in April.

Editor’s note: This story contains sexually graphic details that some readers may find disturbing.

Five students from Brunswick High School face assault charges in connection with two separate locker room incidents that occurred at the Brunswick, Maryland, school in April.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that five boys have been charged following a lawsuit filed in late May by the family of one of the victims.

According to investigators, the most recent incident took place on April 11 inside the boys’ locker room at the school. The sheriff’s office said a student was in the locker room when another student approached and assaulted him with a rubber penis sex toy while he was fully clothed. Three other students held him down and forced the toy in his mouth, while another student recorded on the cellphone.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office launched an investigation and discovered a second, earlier assault that happened on April 3. Two of the individuals involved in the April 3 assault were also linked to the later one on April 11.

After consulting with the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office, the five students were charged via juvenile referrals to the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services:

A 17-year-old boy was charged with fourth-degree sex offense, second-degree assault and two counts of visual surveillance of a private area.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with second-degree assault.

Another 16-year-old boy was also charged with second-degree assault.

A 15-year-old boy was charged with second-degree assault.

Another 15-year-old boy was charged with two counts of second-degree assault.

Because of their ages, the identities of those charged are not being released.

Officials emphasized that these assaults are not being classified as hazing.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.