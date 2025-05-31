Lawsuit filed in Frederick County concerning alleged sexual assault of student athlete

The lawsuit accuses Brunswick High School officials of negligence for not protecting the young man, and seeks a jury trial and unspecified damages.

A lawsuit filed earlier this week in Frederick County, Maryland, alleges that a member of the Brunswick High School Boys’ Lacrosse team was sexually assaulted by several teammates in an unsupervised athletic locker room in April.

The suit was filed by the young man’s parents. It accuses school officials of negligence for not protecting the young man and seeks a jury trial and unspecified damages.

The lawsuit charges that, on April 11, multiple members of the lacrosse team held down a fellow player in the locker room and sexually assaulted him. The lawsuit said they then slapped the boy, and the entire incident was recorded on video, which was later distributed publicly.

The Frederick County State’s Attorney confirmed to WTOP that the alleged assault is currently under investigation, but a county official said no decision has been made yet about seeking criminal charges against the Brunswick students.

Rockville-based attorney Jerry Hyatt is representing the young man’s parents. He filed the lawsuit against the County Board of Education and three Brunswick High School officials, including the Principal Eric Schwarzenegger, Athletics Director Kirk Meehan and Head Lacrosse Coach Neil Roche.

The lawsuit also accuses school officials of attempting to cover up the alleged incident and failing to report it to law enforcement officials. They claim that only after the boy’s parents called authorities did an investigation begin.

According to the Frederick News Post, which first reported on the lawsuit, six days after the alleged incident, Schwarzenegger wrote to the Brunswick High School community regarding “an incident involving inappropriate behavior by a group of students on the boys’ lacrosse team.”

“To avoid compromising either investigation, I am unable to share details about the incident at this time,” he added. “Additionally, Maryland law protects the confidentiality of certain aspects of incidents like this, including any disciplinary actions taken and the identities of those involved, which limits the information I can provide.”

WTOP has reached out to Hyatt and Brunswick High School officials for comment.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.