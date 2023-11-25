Teen struck and killed in Frederick Co.

A 17-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed Friday night in Frederick County, Maryland, police said.

A 17-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed Friday night in Frederick County, Maryland.

Maryland State Police said it happened just after 11 p.m. on westbound Interstate 70 in the area of Route 85.

Officers found the teen, Henry Alberto Sosa Torres, near New Design Road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the initial investigation revealed that the driver of a blue 2007 Mercedes Benz sedan was going westbound on I-70 in lane two when Torres was hit in the roadway.

The driver, a 64-year-old from Owings Mills, was also injured in the crash and was taken to Meritus Medical Center in Washington for treatment.

Police said that the investigation is active and ongoing.

Below is a map where the crash occurred.