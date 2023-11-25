Live Radio
Home » Frederick County, MD News » Teen struck and killed…

Teen struck and killed in Frederick Co.

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

November 25, 2023, 9:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A 17-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed Friday night in Frederick County, Maryland.

Maryland State Police said it happened just after 11 p.m. on westbound Interstate 70 in the area of Route 85.

Officers found the teen, Henry Alberto Sosa Torres, near New Design Road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the initial investigation revealed that the driver of a blue 2007 Mercedes Benz sedan was going westbound on I-70 in lane two when Torres was hit in the roadway.

The driver, a 64-year-old from Owings Mills, was also injured in the crash and was taken to Meritus Medical Center in Washington for treatment.

Police said that the investigation is active and ongoing.

Below is a map where the crash occurred.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up