New Jersey man charged in murder of woman found dead in Frederick Co. truck cab

Frederick County Sheriff's deputies found a woman dead in a truck cab in the early hours of Sunday morning after they responded to reports of an intoxicated truck driver in Monrovia, Maryland.

A New Jersey man has been charged with first and second degree murder after deputies from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office found a woman dead in his truck cab during the early hours of Sunday morning, a news release said.

The sheriff’s office said that deputies responded to reports of a truck driver who “seemed under the influence” and had broken a window in his truck at the Costco Distribution Center on Intercostal Drive in Monrovia around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

On the scene, deputies saw 46-year-old Matthew Sidney Watley, of Sicklerville, New Jersey, in the cab of a truck with its engine running in front of the entrance to Costco Depot.

Police said that deputies attempted to talk with Watley, but he was not cooperative, and they determined him to be “under the influence.” It was then that “spike stop strips” were placed in front of and behind the truck.

When Watley tried to drive away in the truck, he struck the stop strips and took off slowly. Deputies followed, leading to a “slow speed pursuit” in the “secure area” of the Costco lot, according to a news release.

Police said that Watley eventually came to a stop in the Costco exit lane, but refused to get out. After pepper spraying Watley through his open window, the deputies broke another window and one of the deputies entered the cab of the truck.

The deputy then deployed a taser and detained Watley, according to police.

While inside the cab of the truck, deputies said they found a woman dead on the floorboard of the truck.

Those with information about this incident are urged to contact FCSO at 301-600-1046. Those wanting to remain anonymous and report information about this case, email FCSOtips@frederickcountymd.gov or call 301-600-4131.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.