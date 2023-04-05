TRUMP INDICTMENT: What to know about Trump's day in court | Analysis: Case raises thorny legal issues | Trump pleads not guilty | For Trump, attention is attention | Photos
Child dies after being attacked by a dog in Frederick Co.

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

April 5, 2023, 10:43 AM

A 2-year-old boy is dead after being attacked by a dog in Frederick County, Maryland, on Tuesday evening.

The boy had played with the dog all day on Tuesday in Brunswick, Maryland, but as he and his family were leaving a relative’s home, the dog attacked him, Brunswick police chief Kevin Grunwell told WTOP.

The dog is a pit bull and mastiff mix, and is now being held in quarantine.

When officers arrived at the home in the 400 block of West B Street at around 5:15 p.m., they found the boy suffering from a dog bite. While the boy was being treated for his life-threatening injuries, he went into cardiac arrest.

He was flown to Frederick Health Hospital but later died.

The boy was from Fauquier County, Virginia, and was visiting Frederick. Police have said he won’t be identified due to his age and out of respect for the family.

An investigation is underway. So far, no charges have been filed, police said.

