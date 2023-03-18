Man dead after wife accidentally runs him over in Frederick Co.

A man in Frederick County, Maryland, is dead after his wife accidentally ran him over Saturday afternoon, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

A man in Frederick County, Maryland, is dead after his wife accidentally ran him over Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

According to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, just before 4 p.m., deputies responded to a call in the 4200 block of Araby Church Road in Urbana for a reported vehicle incident involving an SUV.

Frederick County Fire and Rescue pronounced the man, whose name is being withheld at the family’s request, dead on the scene.

Police said the man sustained fatal injuries after his wife “accidentally backed over him in their driveway at the edge of the road.”

The situation remains under investigation.

Below is a map of the approximate crash location.