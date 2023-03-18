MARCH MADNESS: Frese faces alma mater | Millions of brackets busted | Where is Fairleigh Dickinson | Maryland women trounce Holy Cross | See photos of local teams
Man dead after wife accidentally runs him over in Frederick Co.

Dana Sukontarak | Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

March 18, 2023, 8:36 PM

A man in Frederick County, Maryland, is dead after his wife accidentally ran him over Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

According to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, just before 4 p.m., deputies responded to a call in the 4200 block of Araby Church Road in Urbana for a reported vehicle incident involving an SUV.

Frederick County Fire and Rescue pronounced the man, whose name is being withheld at the family’s request, dead on the scene.

Police said the man sustained fatal injuries after his wife “accidentally backed over him in their driveway at the edge of the road.”

The situation remains under investigation.

Below is a map of the approximate crash location.

