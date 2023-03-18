MARCH MADNESS: Where is Fairleigh Dickinson | Maryland women trounce Holy Cross | See photos of local teams | Virginia's March sadness | Where to watch
Frederick’s Restaurant Week offers prix fixe menus at 23 county restaurants

March 18, 2023, 2:42 PM

Looking to try something new for dinner next week?

Frederick, Maryland’s 13th annual Restaurant Week will bring something new to the table starting Monday — featuring 23 restaurants in the county, including 14 in downtown Frederick, offering prix fixe menus for the promotion.

It will run from March 20 through the 26th.

No tickets are needed to participate, but reservations before you head out are “strongly recommended.”

Brewer’s Alley is offering 10% off of their three-course prix fixe menu with options like calamari, fish tacos and chocolate peanut butter mousse.

Mayta’s Peruvian Cuisine is offering a three-course prix fixe with offerings including sweet chili Brussels sprouts, a Cubano sandwich and passionfruit cheesecake.

River Bar and Grill has offerings on their restaurant week menu including flautas, fajitas, burritos and churros.

All prix fixe menu prices are before tax, gratuity and any beverages.

Visit the Frederick Restaurant Week website for more information on which restaurants are participating and how to get reservations.

