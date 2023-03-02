2 drivers killed in fiery Frederick Co. crash

A fiery two-vehicle crash in Frederick County, Maryland, Thursday left two people dead, authorities said.

A fiery two-vehicle crash in Frederick County, Maryland, Thursday left two people dead, authorities said.

State troopers responded to an area west of Easterday Road on U.S. Route 40 in Myersville shortly before 3 p.m. for the report of a crash and fire, according to Maryland State Police.

Investigators said they believe a 2017 Nissan Sentra was heading east on Route 40 when it crossed over to the westbound lanes, crashing head-on into a 2019 Ford F-150 truck.

Police said that the Ford was engulfed in fire, and the driver had to be removed from the car. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.

The identity of the driver of the Sentra is not being released until family can be identified, according to state police. The driver of the Ford hasn’t been identified yet, state police said.

There were no other injuries reported, but Route 40 was closed for five hours due to the crash, authorities said.

State police are still investigating the crash.