Ravens and Under Armour team with Frederick Co. schools for new girls’ flag football program

The Baltimore Ravens and Under Armour are helping to bring a new high school girls' flag football program this fall in Frederick County, Maryland. They hope to extend it statewide.

The Baltimore Ravens and Under Armour are working with Maryland’s Frederick County Public Schools to fund and supply uniforms for a new high school girls’ flag football program planned for the fall of 2023.

The Ravens said it will provide three years of grant funding to 10 public high schools across Frederick County, while the Baltimore-based sports apparel company will provide custom uniforms for each team, according to a news release.

The Ravens said it hopes eventually bring the program to high schools across Maryland.

“As a school system committed to providing exceptional education and equity in the classroom and on the field, I’m very proud that FCPS will be the first school system in the state to pilot flag football as an interscholastic girls’ fall sport this coming 2023-24 school year,” said Kevin Kendro, Frederick County Public Schools’ Supervisor of Athletics and Extracurricular Activities.

Kendro said the school system is “very grateful for the Ravens’ support and commitment, and we hope to pave the way for future participation throughout the state.”

Wednesday’s announcement was made on National Girls and Women in Sports Day, which is a “celebration that inspires girls and women to play and be active, to realize their full power.”

Girls’ flag football has been growing in popularity throughout the U.S. in recent years, according to the Ravens. The NFL team said all teams participating in the FCPS league will also be included in Ravens RISE events and experiences.