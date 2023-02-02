2 men, juvenile charged with drug offenses after foot chase in New Market

After a foot chase in New Market, Maryland, Saturday, two men and a juvenile have been arrested on multiple drug charges.

In a news release, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office say that 23-year-old Xavier Kimel Mason and 19-year-old Jamari Elijah Smith, both of Annapolis, were arrested on charges related to the possession and potential distribution of narcotics, including heroin, methamphetamine and crack cocaine on Saturday. A third juvenile suspect was also arrested.

According to the FCSO, around 3:20 p.m. Saturday afternoon, a deputy recognized a white Acura Sedan with front end damage in the area around Route 144 and Yeagertown Road in New Market. The vehicle had allegedly fled an attempted traffic stop on Feb. 3.

As other deputies arrived on the scene, the suspects were seen walking along Eaglehead Drive. When deputies gave the command to stop, the suspects attempted to flee, leading to a pursuit by foot, the news release said.

Police say Mason was detained first and taken into custody. It was at this time they say narcotics were found in his possession. They also claim he alerted the deputies that one of the other suspects was carrying a handgun.

After receiving reports that the other suspects had been “running through backyards and attempting to call an Uber,” another suspect, Smith, was located in the woods between Yeagertown Road and Jordan Boulevard, according to the news release.

FCSO, with the assistance of Maryland State Police, said the third suspect was located in a backyard on the 5700 block of Meyer Avenue, hiding in a container.

According to FCSO, after the Brunswick Police Department K9 unit completed a search of the area, a firearm was not found on the suspect.

They claim they seized “approximately 150 capsules of suspected heroin, methamphetamine, and crack” as a part of the arrests.

Smith and Mason were both transported to Frederick County Adult Detention Center, where they were charged with numerous drug related offenses, including possession and intention to distribute. They were also charged with obstructing and hindering law enforcement, according to the news release.

Police said the third suspect, who is a juvenile, has also been charged.