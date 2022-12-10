Home » Frederick County, MD News » Suspect remains at large…

Suspect remains at large following gunfight in downtown Frederick

Andrew Alsbrooks | aalsbrooks@wtop.com

December 10, 2022, 9:49 AM

An officer-involved shooting in downtown Frederick, Maryland, ended with one suspect evading police Friday night.

Following the city’s Kris Kringle parade, police said two men got into an argument that escalated into traded gunfire around 8:20 p.m. near the intersection of South Market Street and West All Saints Street.

When Frederick police arrived, one suspect surrendered, and the other took off, which is when police said they opened fire.

No one was hurt because of the shooting. The suspect who fled remains at large, but officials said there is currently no threat to the public.

Frederick Chief of Police Jason Lando said the police department continues to search for the second suspect.

“Our officers and detectives are doing everything in their power to apprehend the other individual involved in this incident,” Lando said.

Authorities didn’t provide any identifying information about the suspects outside of them both being men.

Montgomery County’s police department will be handling an internal investigation into the officer’s use of force.

Anyone with more information about the shooting should contact Frederick police at 301-600-2102.

Below is the area where the shooting took place:

WTOP’s Melissa Howell contributed to this story.

Andrew Alsbrooks

