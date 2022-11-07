Woman shot during I-270 road rage incident in Frederick Co.

The investigation into the road rage incident shut down northbound Interstate 270 for about four hours.

A woman was shot in the leg after another driver fired at her vehicle Sunday night during an apparent road rage incident in Frederick County, Maryland.

Maryland State Police said the woman was driving a dark blue Jeep Wrangler shortly before 7:45 p.m. Sunday on northbound Interstate 270, south of Md. 80, when another driver drove behind her and began flashing the vehicle’s high beams.

The woman said the other driver changed lanes next to her vehicle before firing shots into her Jeep, shooting her in the leg. The shooter then continued driving northbound on I-270 in Frederick, police said.

The woman was transported to the University of Maryland Medical Center’s R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment.

Troopers investigating the area found evidence that multiple shots were fired. The suspect’s vehicle has not been identified yet.

Northbound I-270 was shut down from Exit 22/Md. 109 in Hyattstown to Exit 26/Md. 80 in Urbana for about four hours as police investigated.

Anyone who may have information about this case should contact Maryland State Police at the Frederick Barrack at 301-600-4151.