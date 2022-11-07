ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | Analysis: It's down to the wire | Cheney endorses Virginia's Spanberger
Home » Frederick County, MD News » Woman shot during I-270…

Woman shot during I-270 road rage incident in Frederick Co.

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

November 7, 2022, 4:57 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A woman was shot in the leg after another driver fired at her vehicle Sunday night during an apparent road rage incident in Frederick County, Maryland.

Maryland State Police said the woman was driving a dark blue Jeep Wrangler shortly before 7:45 p.m. Sunday on northbound Interstate 270, south of Md. 80, when another driver drove behind her and began flashing the vehicle’s high beams.

The woman said the other driver changed lanes next to her vehicle before firing shots into her Jeep, shooting her in the leg. The shooter then continued driving northbound on I-270 in Frederick, police said.

The woman was transported to the University of Maryland Medical Center’s R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment.

Troopers investigating the area found evidence that multiple shots were fired. The suspect’s vehicle has not been identified yet.

Northbound I-270 was shut down from Exit 22/Md. 109 in Hyattstown to Exit 26/Md. 80 in Urbana for about four hours as police investigated.

Anyone who may have information about this case should contact Maryland State Police at the Frederick Barrack at 301-600-4151.

Ciara Wells

Ciara Wells is a freelance digital writer/editor at WTOP. She is a recent graduate of American University where she studied journalism and Spanish. Before joining WTOP, she was the opinion team editor at a student publication and a content specialist at an HBCU in Detroit.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up